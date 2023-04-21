NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – USS George H.W. Bush will be returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Apr. 23 after an eight-month deployment.

The George H.W. Bush departed in August and, during its deployment, participated in NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike and Juniper Oak 23-2, which is the largest bi-lateral U.S. Israeli exercise in history.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ship also supported combined operations with key NATO allies.

“Since taking command before deployment, I have had the privilege and honor to serve with the finest warriors, teachers, leaders, and ambassadors in the U.S. Navy,” said Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush. “Our Sailors serve our great nation honorably, exemplifying the service, grit, humility and resilience our namesake, President George Herbert Walker Bush, displayed throughout his life of service to family and country.”

Last month, Tom Cruise, Hannah Waddingham and Blanco Brown visited the George H.W. Bush during their deployment as part of a USO tour.