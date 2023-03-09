MEDITERRANEAN SEA (WAVY) – An officer aboard the USS George H.W. Bush has been named the Shipyard Handler of the Year.

According to a press release, Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Whelan was awarded Shipyard Handler of the Year by the Naval Air Force Atlantic, which recognizes dedicated professionals skilled at maintaining position during complex maneuvers.

“Andrew is easily one of the most forward-thinking officers I’ve observed,” said Cmdr. Brian Conlan, navigation officer. “His ability to position this aircraft carrier and strike group for our nation’s most important tasking has been seamless. At also critical times, he enables George H.W. Bush to stare down threats, while responding to evolving situations.”

As Assistant Navigation Officer, Whelan’s duties include creating watchbills, training the bridge teams, qualifying the officers of the deck, and coordinating and communicating with other vessels and aircraft operating in the area.

Whelan was commissioned as a Naval Fight Officer in 2014 and is not planning to obtain his master’s degree in public policy. He was also accepted into the Fleet Scholars Education Program.