NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Newly-commissioned USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) arrived at its homeport Naval Station Norfolk on August 4.
The Navy posted a video to Facebook showing the ship’s departure from Florida that morning.
A commissioning ceremony was held at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on July 30.
The San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship will be part of Expeditionary Strike Group Two. It is the first U.S. Navy warship to be named after the city of Fort Lauderdale.
Built by the Huntington Ingalls Industries in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Fort Lauderdale was launched March 28, 2020 and christened Aug. 21, 2021. The ship was delivered to the Navy on Nov. 30, 2021.