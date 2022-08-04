NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Newly-commissioned USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) arrived at its homeport Naval Station Norfolk on August 4.

The Navy posted a video to Facebook showing the ship’s departure from Florida that morning.

A commissioning ceremony was held at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on July 30.

The San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship will be part of Expeditionary Strike Group Two. It is the first U.S. Navy warship to be named after the city of Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (July 30, 2022) – The National Colors are raised on the newly commissioned USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) during its July 30 commissioning in the rain. LPD 28 is the first U.S. Navy warship to be named after the City of Fort Lauderdale. (US Navy Photo by Sgt. Gavin Shelton, USMC)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (July 30, 2022) — Guests render honors during the Presentation of Colors and the playing of the National Anthem during the commissioning of San Antonio-class amphibious dock landing ship, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). LPD 28 is the first U.S. Navy warship to be named after the city of Fort Lauderdale. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (July 30, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro shakes hands with Commanding Officer Capt. James Quaresimo after placing San Antonio-class amphibious dock landing ship, USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), into commission. LPD 28 is the first U.S. Navy warship to be named after the city of Fort Lauderdale. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gabrielle Dimaapi/Released)

Built by the Huntington Ingalls Industries in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Fort Lauderdale was launched March 28, 2020 and christened Aug. 21, 2021. The ship was delivered to the Navy on Nov. 30, 2021.