NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Forrest Sherman returned home to Norfolk on Thursday after being on a six-month deployment.

The destroyer (DDG 98) was the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) in the Mediterranean Sea. It conducted five multi-national exercises with NATO Allies and partners, the Navy says.

“This year presented extraordinary challenges and incredible opportunities for the Forrest Sherman crew,” said Cmdr. Lawrence Heyworth IV, commanding officer of Forrest Sherman. “The primary mission of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 is to provide NATO with an immediate operational response capability while enhancing and improving our interoperability and interchangeability with our NATO Allies and partners.”

The ship had 17 port visits to Croatia, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Italy, Spain and Türkiye, building relations with sailors from other navies during the stops.

It’s one of several Navy and Coast Guard ships that returned home to Hampton Roads in time for the holidays.