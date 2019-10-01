USS Dwight D. Eisenhower completes final pre-deployment test

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 28, 2019) The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Atlantic Ocean during a photo exercise to conclude Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) and Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) as part of the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb J. Sarten)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is one step closer to becoming ready for deployment.

U.S. Navy officials said the aircraft carrier completed its final pre-deployment test and returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday.

This training included testes of the ship’s ability to integrate with other ships within the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

The ship’s crew also conducted training for mass casualty situations, shipboard firefighting, simulated man overboard scenarios and various flight operations exercises.

“Ike Sailors have done it,” Capt. Kyle Higgins, Ike’s commanding officer, said in a statement. “Through a mixture of patience, determination and perseverance, the Sailors of our mighty ship and the rest of the Ike Carrier Strike Group (CSG) completed our first Basic Phase work-up. We hold ourselves to the highest standard and push for perfection.”

The next steps for the Eisenhower will include Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX), which will “test all warfare mission areas of the ship” and the strike group.