USS Arleigh Burke departs Norfolk for new homeport in Rota, Spain

A tugboat assists the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) in getting underway Mar. 26. Arleigh Burke will replace USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) as one of four forward deployed naval forces (FDNF) located in Spain. Arleigh Burke will join USS Ross (DDG 71), USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), and USS Porter (DDG 78) as the newest member of FDNF Rota. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Arleigh Burke is leaving Norfolk for good.

The U.S. Navy changed the ship’s new homeport to Rota, Spain.

The guided missile Destroyer and its crew pulled out of Naval Station Norfolk for the last time on Friday.

The ship will replace the USS Donald Cook. Arleigh Burke will join USS Ross (DDG 71), USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), and USS Porter (DDG 78) as the newest member of FDNF Rota.

The Arleigh Burke was the first destroyer in the world equipped wtih the AEGIS weapons system to combat enemy fire.

“As one of the most technologically advanced destroyers in the entire United States Navy, we are excited to provide additional capability to Sixth Fleet operations,” said Cmdr. Patrick Chapman, commanding officer, USS Arleigh Burke. “However, even stronger than the technology we have been outfitted with, is the strength of our crew. Every day we train to be the most effective crew possible – one that is ready for sustained forward presence in the Sixth Fleet Area of Operations.”