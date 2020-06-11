USS Albany returns to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk

Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) secure a lei to the sail of the boat before returning to Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va., June 10, 2020. Fast-attack submarines like Albany have multifaceted missions. Using stealth, persistence, agility and firepower, Albany supports special force operations, disrupts and destroys an opponent’s military and economic operations at sea, provide early strike from close proximity and ensure undersea superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Albany returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday, following a 6-month deployment.

The USS Albany was deployed to the U.S. European Command area where it performed the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread, the 360-foot submarine continued to work.

While deployed, Albany traveled about 36,000 nautical miles with the crew supporting diplomatic relationships by visiting ports in Spain, France and Scotland.

“Our loved ones at home held the front lines against an unseen threat while we were out performing our mission. I am happy to be back home with my family,” Command Master Chief (Submarine) Dustin Rushing, Albany’s chief of the boat.

Amy Rushing, the wife of Dustin Rushing, is happy to have her husband home from his sixth 6-month deployment.

“No matter the time as a Navy submariner family, no matter the number of deployments and underways, you never get used to this life,” said Rushing.

Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) return Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va. a deployment, June 10, 2020.

The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) transits to Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va. after a deployment, June 10, 2020.

Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) prepare for a return to Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Va. after a deployment, June 10, 2020.

