USS Abraham Lincoln sailor dresses as school mascot to surprise mom

MADISON, Wis. – A Navy Sailor who had been away on the USS Abraham Lincoln for nearly ten months pulled off a big surprise.

Myles Jorgensen knew he wanted to do something special when he returned home from deployment. So he told his mother, a teacher at an elementary school in Madison, Wisconsin, that he would be home in a few days. Instead, he came home early and recruited school officials to help sneak him into the school to surprise her.

Myles dressed up in the school mascot’s outfit, stood right next to his mom, and took off the mascot head. After the big reveal, Toni Jorgensen said a lot of things that seemed somewhat strange leading up to the surprise suddenly all made sense.

“I feel so loved. I mean, that everybody cared, and now everything makes sense … why people wouldn’t let me out of rooms, and the emails, and things all make sense. It’s wonderful. I’m so glad they got to be part of this,” said Toni.

The USS Abraham Lincoln left Naval Station Norfolk on April 1, 2019. The ship and the 6,000 Sailors with the strike group spent a good part of the deployment in the Persian Gulf deterring potential threats from Iran. Myles had been stationed in the Middle East.