USNS Robert E. Peary returns to Naval Station Norfolk just in time for New Years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — USNS Robert E. Peary is returning to Naval Station Norfolk just in time for New Years.
Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) returns to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday after a five-month deployment in Sixth Fleet’s area of operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and parts of Northern Europe.
MSC operates approximately 120 non-combatant civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, and strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world.
The ship’s 112 civil service mariners, 59 of whom live in the Hampton Roads area, are set to arrive at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Command’s Combat Logistics Force ships like the USNS Robert E. Peary are known as the supply line to U.S. Navy surface combatant ships with its multi-purpose capability to provide food, fuel, spare parts, ammunition, and portable water, allowing fleet units to remain at sea for prolonged periods of time.
Christened on February 9, 2008, Peary is one of MSC’s 14 Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ships of the United States Navy, named in honor of Arctic explorer Rear Admiral Robert E. Peary.
