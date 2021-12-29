USNS Robert E. Peary returns to Naval Station Norfolk just in time for New Years

190726-N-OH262-0213 NORFOLK, Va. (July 26, 2019)–A view of Military Sealift Command’s USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) as the ship pulls into Naval Station Norfolk, July 27. The dry cargo ammunition ship was underway to provide logistical support for the USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group’s composite training unit exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta/released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — USNS Robert E. Peary is returning to Naval Station Norfolk just in time for New Years.



Military Sealift Command’s Combat Logistics Force ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) returns to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday after a five-month deployment in Sixth Fleet’s area of operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and parts of Northern Europe.

MSC operates approximately 120 non-combatant civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions, and strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world.

The ship’s 112 civil service mariners, 59 of whom live in the Hampton Roads area, are set to arrive at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Command’s Combat Logistics Force ships like the USNS Robert E. Peary are known as the supply line to U.S. Navy surface combatant ships with its multi-purpose capability to provide food, fuel, spare parts, ammunition, and portable water, allowing fleet units to remain at sea for prolonged periods of time.

Christened on February 9, 2008, Peary is one of MSC’s 14 Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ships of the United States Navy, named in honor of Arctic explorer Rear Admiral Robert E. Peary.

190726-N-OH262-0284 NORFOLK, Va. (July 26, 2019)–U.S. Navy Sailors, attached to the guided-missile destroyer, USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), heave mooring lines from Military Sealift Command’s USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) as the ship pulls into Naval Station Norfolk, July 27. The dry cargo ammunition ship was underway to provide logistical support for the USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group’s composite training unit exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta/released)

