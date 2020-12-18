USNS Medgar Evers returns from deployment in time for Christmas

The Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) departs Naval Station Norfolk Feb. 25, 2019. Medgar Evers is scheduled to complete an overseas deployment in support of U.S. Navy forces operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jennifer Hunt)

(NORFOLK) — USNS Medgar Evers is returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday after a 120-day deployment — just in time for Christmas.

The ship, a Combat Logistics Force member of the United States Navy Military Sealift Command, has served as the main dry cargo ammunition ship in Sixth Fleet’s area of responsibility, the Navy said.

Combat Logistics Force ships provide fuel, ordnance, food, repair/spare parts and other stores to deployed Navy Combatants and coalition force ships. They are important during times when ships cannot resupply at a port due to force protections measures.

The Medgar Evers is the 13th ship named in honor of World War II veteran and civil rights activist Medgar Evers.

