USNS Laramie returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — USNS Laramie (T-A 203) is returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday following replenishment missions in the Eastern Pacific.

USNS Laramie is a Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler who steamed more than 35,000 nautical miles, 20,000 of which were in the Eastern Pacific and served as the primary replenishment oiler for both the U.S. Sixth and U.S. Fourth Fleet areas of responsibility.

While in Sixth Fleet, the ship performed 18 underway replenishments, transferring more than 3.7 million gallons of fuel and 79 pallets.

While in Fourth Fleet, Laramie’s logistic services were even more impressive, delivering 943 pallets of critical supplies and more than 6.1 million gallons of fuel during 35 replenishments at sea, supporting 10 U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels in support of Southcom’s Joint Interagency Task Force South Mission to detect, monitor, and facilitate interdiction of illicit trafficking.

