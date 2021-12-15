USNS John Lenthall returns home to Naval Station Norfolk after five-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After a five-month deployment overseas, fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall is set to return to Naval Station Norfolk on December 16.

“We all worked tirelessly around the clock to get the vessel ready for a last minute-emergent deployment overseas,” said Lenthall’s Operation Chief Lewis S. Montague. “Now that we are returning home to NAVSTA, I know everyone is looking forward to the holiday season. Being home is a great way to ring in the New Year.”

Lenthall travelled over 35,000 nautical miles over 150 days, stretching from the Eastern Atlantic Ocean to the wide and very rough seas of the Indian Ocean with just 72 civil service mariners aboard.

USNS John Lenthall providing replenishment services to USS Porter (DDG 78).

USNS John Lenthall (right) providing replenishment services to F 217 FGS Bayern, a Brandenburg-class frigate of the German Navy.

They served as the sole fleet replenishment oiler, providing multi-mission capable combat logistic tanker support in both U.S. Fifth and U.S. Sixth Fleets’ areas of operation. They delivered over 4.5 million gallons of fuel and 48 pallets of critical cargo and supplies during 23 underway replenishments with 15 U.S. Navy and allied surface combatant ships at sea.

The ship also participated in sea exercises in the Mediterranean Sea and served as an ambassador during Task Force 65’s Aegean Sea and Black Sea operations.