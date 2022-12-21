NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship returned to Norfolk on Wednesday, just in time for the holidays.

The Comfort was in the Caribbean/Latin American region since October for a humanitarian mission, Continuing Promise 2022. They helped thousands of patients during stops in Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The homecoming comes just over a week after an incident while in Haiti. 19 crew members fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort, with two sailors receiving minor injuries.

Families who spoke with WAVY’s Lauryn Moss say they are excited to spend Christmas with their loved one. Look for more updates from Lauryn on Twitter.