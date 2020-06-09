Live Now
US Navy to ban Confederate flag from all bases, ships, aircraft, and subs

Courtesy – WFLA

(WAVY) — The US Navy is following the Marine Corps in banning the public display of Confederate symbols including the flag.

Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday announced the news on social media Tuesday afternoon stating that he has directed his staff to begin crafting an order that would “prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft, and submarines.”

Gilday went on to state that the order is to ensure “unit cohesion” and preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment.

The latest comes just days after the US Marine Corps banned of depictions of the Confederate battle flag from all of its bases.

This is developing news and will be updated.

