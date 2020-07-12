US Navy ship on fire at San Diego base; several sailors injured

Navy

by: KSWB, WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KSWB/WFLA) -– Several sailors are being treated after a fire onboard a US Navy ship in San Diego.

The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire Sunday morning at Naval Base San Diego resulting in several injuries, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The fire department began clearing the area around 2 p.m. ET.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

This story will be updated.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10