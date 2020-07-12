US Navy ship on fire at San Diego base; several sailors injured

SAN DIEGO (KSWB/WFLA) -– Several sailors are being treated after a fire onboard a US Navy ship in San Diego.

The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire Sunday morning at Naval Base San Diego resulting in several injuries, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

The fire department began clearing the area around 2 p.m. ET.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

Several sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/dNUzBEJbBZ — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

This story will be updated.

Latest Posts