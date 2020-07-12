SAN DIEGO (KSWB/WFLA) -– Several sailors are being treated after a fire onboard a US Navy ship in San Diego.
The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire Sunday morning at Naval Base San Diego resulting in several injuries, according to the San Diego Fire Department.
The fire department began clearing the area around 2 p.m. ET.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
This story will be updated.
Latest Posts
- US Navy ship on fire at San Diego base; several sailors injured
- Man taken to hospital following early morning shooting in Chesapeake
- NC July 12 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports nearly 2K new cases
- Widow condemns ‘barbaric’ death of bus driver beaten over masks
- Senior alert issued for missing 80-year-old Virginia woman suffering from cognitive impairment