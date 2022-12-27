CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A lieutenant commander with the U.S. Navy is now in custody after investigators say he tried to meet with somebody he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

33-year-old Christopher Paul Hetherington was taken into custody on Dec. 21. Hetherington is stationed on the USS Ross which is homeported in Norfolk.

Hetherington was charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography.

The charges stem from an undercover online child exploitation operation conducted by NCIS, with participation from Norfolk Police and HSI, targeting individuals engaged in the sexual online enticement of minors.

During the operation, an NCIS special agent posed as a high schooler on social media. As the two exchanged messages, Hetherington asked to meet in person and sent messages with explicit language.

Hetherington is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail. He’s set to appear in court Tuesday.