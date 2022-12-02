NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A spokesperson with the U.S. Navy has confirmed a fourth sailor assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) at Naval Station Norfolk has died by suicide.

Following an inquiry from 10 On Your Side, A public affairs specialist with MARMC confirmed the fourth death in the last month.

“The circumstances surrounding these separate incidents are currently under investigation by local police departments and the U.S. Navy,” the spokesperson told 10 On Your Side.

“We mourn the loss of our shipmates and friends. Our thoughts and our deepest condolences are with these sailors’ families, loved ones, and coworkers during this extremely difficult time,” said the spokesperson. “We remain fully engaged with our sailors and their families to ensure their health and well-being, and to ensure a climate of trust that encourages sailors to ask for help.”

The spokesperson added that leadership, chaplains, psychologists, and counselors are providing support and counseling to those MARMC grieving and to anyone in need of help.

10 On Your Side reported on the first three deaths in November. Multiple sources stated that the suicides happened over the course of 16 days.

In previous correspondence, a spokesperson stated that MARMC is not attached to a ship and that some of the sailors in the command are on limited duty.

The deaths at MARMC come months after another Naval command was in the news for high numbers of suicides. Over the course of a year, seven sailors stationed on USS George Washington died by suicide. Three of those deaths happened this summer.

