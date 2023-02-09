NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and Senator Tim Kaine are set to visit the USS Comfort on Feb. 10.

According to a press release, Thomas-Greefield and Kaine will get a tour of the hospital ship’s space, meet with sailors and civil service members, and will be briefed on the vessel’s continuing promise missions.

These missions include humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

Thomas-Greenfield returned to public service in 2021 when President Joe Biden nominated her to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. She previously retired in 2017 from the U.S. Foreign Service after more than 35 years.