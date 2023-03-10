ADRIATIC SEA (WAVY) – Tom Cruise, Hannah Waddingham, and other members of the crew from Top Gun: Maverick visited the USS George H.W. Bush on Mar. 3.

The Top Gun and Ted Lasso star led a viewing of Top Gun: Maverick and visited the Sailors aboard the ship. The USS George H.W. Bush has been on deployment since it departed from Naval Station Norfolk on Aug. 10.

Photo Courtesy: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner Photo Courtesy: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner Photo Courtesy: Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner Photo Courtesy: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella Photo Courtesy: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Novalee Manzella

“This is my first deployment, and it’s difficult sometimes to be gone from home and family for such long time,” said Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Olivia Morton, the ship’s Blue Jacket of the Year who was promoted meritoriously during the visit. “Spending time with my friends at the hangar bay event and getting a photo with all of the guests – especially Tom Cruise – was the highlight of a memorable deployment.”

During its deployment, the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group has worked with NATO allies and partners to increase capacity for the Alliance.