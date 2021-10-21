Third-party to inspect all Navy privatized housing in US

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Commander, Navy Installations Command will facilitate third-party home inspections for all Navy privatized housing through next October.

The inspections are being conducted by Jacobs/HDR JV and will signed off by a certified inspector, the Navy says.

WAVY’s run multiple stories detailing complaints military families have had with housing, especially concerning mold.

The Navy says the inspections are part of the requirements established in the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and all privatized Navy family housing in the U.S., about 39,000 units, will be inspected.

“The upcoming inspections are just one item in a long list of recent efforts CNIC has made to increase the quality of our privatized housing,” said Greg Wright, CNIC Housing Director. “We have improved our procedures to carry out more effective oversight of the program and having this up-to-date inspection analysis will position CNIC to continue aggressively pursuing improvements where they are needed most.”

Those who live in Navy privatized housing will be contacted by their local Housing Service Center.

