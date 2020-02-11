Texas Girl Scouts collecting donations to send cookies to USS Eisenhower

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Girl Scouts in north Texas are collecting donations to send thousands of cookies to sailors on board the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Their goal is to get 5,000 boxes donated by the end of February. Right now, they’ve collected 1,050, according to Cookies4USSIke founder Melissa Shaeffer.

“It’s a very small token of our thanks for what they do to protect us and keep us safe. It teaches our girls how important it is to give and how it feels to give,” she said.

Shaeffer got the idea to send the cookies to the Ike, where her best friend’s son serves, after doing a similar fundraiser last year for the USS Stenis. Her nephew served on board.

“I would love to keep doing it every year,” she said.

Shaeffer says three parents and 26 scouts from three different troops are working together to promote the fundraiser.

“They’ve seen progress step by step from leaving here to the supply ship to the sailors, who are kind enough to send pictures of it arriving and of them holding the cookies,” she said. “It’s a light bulb moment for them to see the impact they had. It resonates. You see the light bulb go off. It’s incredible. Hopefully, it teaches them to keep giving for a lifetime.”

But for now, they’ll be able to give back until the end of February, when the fundraiser ends. Schaeffer is hopeful they’ll reach their goal not just this year but for years to come.

“Hopefully with social media and this being recognized, we will be able to keep doing this and get more Girl Scout troops involved. It’s so good for everyone. It’s such a small thing for these sailors but it reminds them of home and they need that,” she said.

To donate and to learn more, click here.