NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A week of fun and games at Naval Station Norfolk came to a close Friday.

The event brought out service members from across the country who are stationed at the base.

“It’s good to be out here with people from your ship that you wouldn’t normally be out with,” said Lt. Lili Tanner of the USS San Antonio.

The festivities started on Monday, May 8 with softball and soccer games. The fun continued throughout the week with a chili making competition, golf and more.

All of the events related back to the core values of the Navy.

“Everything we do is super, super important, very traditional to the Navy and as bosuns mates we like to keep that alive,” said Bosun Mate Lucy Fancher of the USS Kearsarge.

All of the activities lead up to the final day of fun, with tug of war and cake tasting.

The competition got fierce at times, but stayed true to what the week was all about – togetherness in the U.S. Navy.

“It just takes you away from work and has you feel more like a family to be honest,” said Seaman Loneka Neil of the USS Kearsarge.

She had a prediction for who would win it all.

“Oh, yes we definitely will be winning the entire – everything,” Neil said.

And she was right.

USS Kearsarge took home first place in the Large Command Category.

Here are the overall winners.

Large Command:

USS KEARSARGE USS ARLINGTON IWO JIMA

Medium Command: