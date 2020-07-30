‘Small number’ of sailors on USS George H.W. Bush test positive for COVID-19

190226-N-LX838-0237 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 26, 2019) The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) (GHWB) sits in a dry dock in Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). GHWB is at NNSY undergoing a Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Steven Edgar)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A “small number” of sailors aboard the USS George H.W. Bush have tested positive for COVID-19, according to U.S. Navy officials.

The crew members who tested positive are in isolation at their residences in Virginia and are receiving daily medical supportive care, according to spokeswoman Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, public affairs officer for Naval Air Force Atlantic.

Cragg said the Department of Defense will not give the number of infected personnel at units, facilities or in geographic areas because of operational security.

Cragg said the handful of sailors testing positive does not impact the ship’s readiness.

“Navy medical professionals are providing all health care and the safety and welfare of our Sailors is our top priority. USS George H.W. Bush continues to closely monitor the local, state, and national COVID reporting and follows all DOD and CDC mitigation guidance,” Cragg wrote.

The ship is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, which has been doing temperature checks and screening personnel with medical questionnaires.

The USS George H.W. Bush is also enforcing physical distancing, minimizing group gatherings, wearing personal protective equipment and cleaning “extensively.”

