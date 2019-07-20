Search ended for USS Abraham Lincoln sailor who went overboard

190130-N-MM912-1170 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2019) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Atlantic Ocean during a simulated strait transit. Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12. The components of CSG 12 embody a “team-of-teams” concept, combining advanced surface, air and systems […]

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The search for a missing sailor who went overboard Wednesday morning off the Norfolk-based USS Abraham Lincoln has ended.

The U.S. Navy made the announcement on Friday in a press release, saying multiple ships, including a Spanish frigate, extensively searched the area of the Arabian Sea where the sailor was reported missing, but couldn’t find the sailor.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and shipmates of our lost Sailor,” said Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, and Combined Maritime Forces. “During this tragic time, I want to thank the Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez for their assistance in the search operations, and all the Sailors involved in the search for their valiant efforts to find our shipmate.”

The sailor’s name is being withheld, per Navy policy. Their status is listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN).

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group was deployed to the Middle East in May due to a “number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings” from Iran, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said at the time.