SEAL Team 8 member dies from injuries sustained during training in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A servicemember assigned to SEAL Team 8 has died following an incident during training.

Lt. Cmdr. Kara Handley with Naval Special Warfare Command confirmed the servicemember died Tuesday at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

They were injured during training on Saturday in Virginia Beach.

“Naval Special Warfare is committed to supporting the service member’s family and our sailors who lost a teammate during this difficult time,” Handley wrote in an email.

The Navy will not release their name until 24 hours after notification of next of kin. The Navy said it would release more information on Wednesday.

“The details of the tragic accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time,” Handley said.

