Santa’s helpers to fly over Hampton Roads in a helicopter Saturday afternoon

(WAVY) — Look up in the sky Saturday afternoon and you just might see Santa’s scouts flying over Hampton Roads.

They’re taking off at noon in a U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter for a two-hour flight over the region.

“We’re going to be around the Patrick Henry Mall, the Chesapeake Square Mall. We’re going to be flying around in Virginia Beach and through other parts of Chesapeake,” said Lt. Cmdr. Carey Vincent, one of Santa’s helpers.

Now, Santa didn’t want anybody spending any extra money at Christmastime, so he smartly set up this flyover with the Navy for an already-scheduled training flight.

Vincent shared with WAVY.com that Santa thought since the pandemic has kept us inside so much this year it would be nice to get out and spread holiday cheer.

Vincent also told us that Santa has a special message for all the boys and girls in Hampton Roads.

“Yes, he actually wants us to make sure all the kids are smiling, that they’re waiving, that they’re having a good time.”

So, you better watch out and you better not pout, because Vincent is watching.

“I’ll be reporting back directly to him all the good boys and girls that I see,” he said.