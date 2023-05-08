NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Surface Line Week is now underway at the world’s largest Navy base.

The competition, held May 8-12 this year, highlights the professional and athletic skills of members of the Surface Warfare community at Naval Station Norfolk.

It’s an opportunity for men and women called to serve on the high seas to take a break and test their skills against each other in various sports, including baseball, soccer, softball and volleyball. There are also competitions unique to the military, such as the Boatswain Olympics.

At the end of the games, the ship with the most points wins.

Sailors from various commands face off in competition during Surface Line Week at Naval Station Norfolk. May 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

Sailors from various commands face off in competition during Surface Line Week at Naval Station Norfolk. May 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

Sailors from various commands face off in competition during Surface Line Week at Naval Station Norfolk. May 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

Sailors from various commands face off in competition during Surface Line Week at Naval Station Norfolk. May 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

Sailors from various commands face off in competition during Surface Line Week at Naval Station Norfolk. May 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

Sailors from various commands face off in competition during Surface Line Week at Naval Station Norfolk. May 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

Sailors from various commands face off in competition during Surface Line Week at Naval Station Norfolk. May 8, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

“It’s a good time to get out and show your athletic skills, your professional skills. It’s time away from work as well, so you have a little break. It’s just good to be out here with people from your ship that you wouldn’t usually be out with,” said Lt. Lili Tanner, USS San Antonio.

The tradition dates back to 1981. This year’s theme is “Northstar 75 – Get Ready.” Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, and Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet said Northstar 75 is a goal for 75 mission-capable ships “ready on any given day.”

Tune in to WAVY News 10 on FOX43 at 6:30 p.m. each night this week, where we will announce the daily competition winners.

Here are the results provided by Naval Surface Force Atlantic.

DAY 1

Swim Relay:

1st: Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center

2nd: USS ARLINGTON (LPD 24)

3rd: USS KEARSARGE (LHD 3)

Softball:

Game 1: IWO JIMA (Team 1) defeated IWO JIMA (Team 2)

Game 2: IWO JIMA (Team 3) defeated IWO JIMA (Team 4)

Game 3: KEARSARGE (Team 1) defeated KEARSARGE (Team 2) by a score of 13-1

Game 4: SAN ANTONIO defeated CNSL

Game 5: IWO JIMA defeated TORTUGA by a score of 24-3

Game 6: ACU 4 (Team 1) defeated ACU (Team 2)

Game 7: MAHAN defeated MITSCHER by a score of 13-2

Game 8: STOUT (Team 1) defeated STOUT (Team 2)

Game 9: PHILLIPINE SEA defeated LABOON

Game 10: BAINBRIDGE defeated IWO JIMA (Team 1) by a score of 4-3

** We’ll continue to add results as we get them.