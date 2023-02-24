HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Navy has confirmed with 10 On Your Side that a Navy SEAL stationed in Hampton Roads has died following a training accident in Arizona.

According to a media officer, Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst died on Feb. 19 following a free fall training accident in Marana, Arizona.

The Navy says Ernst was assigned to a Naval Special Warfare East Coast-based unit, which is located in Hampton Roads.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael T. Ernst (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command)

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family,” said Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command. “Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates. Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten.”

Ernst is originally from Massachusetts and enlisted in the Navy in August 2019.

The Navy says they are continuing to investigate the incident and that “It would be inappropriate to comment further on the ongoing investigation until complete.”