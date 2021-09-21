Sailor in Virginia Beach dies from COVID-19-related complications

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sailor in Virginia Beach died from COVID-19-related complications over the weekend.
A U.S. Navy spokesperson tells 10 On Your Side, Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Ryan L. Crosby died on September 19 at a local hospital.
Crosby was assigned to Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic (EWTGLANT) at the time of his death.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of Petty Officer Crosby during this extremely difficult time, and we ask that their privacy be respected,” said EWTGLANT Commander, Col. Christopher Browning.
