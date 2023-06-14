NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sailor assigned to the Norfolk-based USS Ramage has died after being medically evacuated off the ship last week.
The Navy says the cause of Chief Gunner’s Mate Caprice L. Pryor’s death is still under investigation. He was underway on the Arleigh-Burke class destroyer in the North Sea at the time on June 8.
“Our deepest condolences go to Chief Pryor’s family and friends and to the Ramage crew,” said Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, commander of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG). “Chief Pryor made a lasting impact on the Sailors he led aboard Ramage, and his contributions to the U.S. Navy are immeasurable. We stand ready to support Chief’s family, friends, and the Ramage crew through this tragic time. Our sincerest thanks go to our Norwegian Allies for their assistance during the MEDEVAC and support now to bringing Chief Pryor home.”
Pryor, an Illinois native, reported to the Ramage in July 2022.