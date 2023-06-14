NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sailor assigned to the Norfolk-based USS Ramage has died after being medically evacuated off the ship last week.

The Navy says the cause of Chief Gunner’s Mate Caprice L. Pryor’s death is still under investigation. He was underway on the Arleigh-Burke class destroyer in the North Sea at the time on June 8.

“Our deepest condolences go to Chief Pryor’s family and friends and to the Ramage crew,” said Rear Adm. Erik Eslich, commander of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG). “Chief Pryor made a lasting impact on the Sailors he led aboard Ramage, and his contributions to the U.S. Navy are immeasurable. We stand ready to support Chief’s family, friends, and the Ramage crew through this tragic time. Our sincerest thanks go to our Norwegian Allies for their assistance during the MEDEVAC and support now to bringing Chief Pryor home.”

Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton fires a .50 caliber machine gun during weapons training with Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Caprice Pryor aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman Aegis 2nd Class Joshua Shafe)

Chief Hull Technician Ty Benfer, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), is pinned by his wife Carissa Benfer and Chief Gunner’s Mate Caprice Pryor during a Chief Petty Officers’ pinning as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 21, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sawyer Connally)

Pryor, an Illinois native, reported to the Ramage in July 2022.