Portion of border wall funding returned to Norfolk Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of border wall funding returned by the Biden administration will be used to help address safety issues at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

President Joe Biden suspended construction of the wall upon taking office back in January while his administration reviewed the project.



Former President Donald Trump’s signature border wall project is expected to lose much of its funding as well as the fast-track status that enabled it to bypass environmental regulations under a Biden administration plan.

Biden plans to return more than $2 billion that the Trump administration diverted from the Pentagon to help pay for the wall and use other money appropriated by Congress to address “urgent life, safety, and environmental issues” created by the construction.

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth will use more than $26 million of the $2 billion to address numerous safety violations in one of its buildings.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria applauded Biden’s decision for prioritizing the safety of employees at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

“The work of our Navy personnel here in Hampton Roads is critical to our military success all over the world,” Luria said.

Part of the $2 billion being returned also includes $79 million for an elementary school for the children of American service members in Germany; $25 million for a fire and rescue station at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida; and $10 million to expand defenses against North Korean ballistic missiles at Fort Greely in Alaska.