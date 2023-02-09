NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Navy vessel came ashore Thursday morning in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach.

Photos show the vessel in the area of Boulineau’s supermarket. A crowd gathered in the area to check it out.

“The ship is getting supplies and is right in front of the store,” the business said in a Facebook post. “Several of the crew members were treated to Boulineau’s donuts while they waited.”

The vessel is a Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicle, which “is a high-speed, over-the-beach, fully amphibious landing craft capable of carrying a 60-75 ton payload,” according to the U.S. Navy. “It is used to transport the weapons systems, equipment, cargo and personnel of the assault elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force from ship to shore and across the beach.”

No other details were immediately available.