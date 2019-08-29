Official: Aircraft damaged during mishap aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

190603-N-FQ836-1154 ARABIAN SEA (June 3, 2019) The sun sets behind the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 12 (CSG 12), Destroyer Squadron 2 (DESRON 2), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and Carrier Air Wing 7 (CVW 7). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff Sherman/Released)

ARABIAN SEA (WAVY) — Multiple U.S. Navy aircraft were damaged earlier this month during a mishap aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Cmdr. Joshua Frey, a spokesperson for the Navy’s 5th Fleet, said the Lincoln was conducting flight operations in the Arabian Sea Aug. 9 when the incident happened.

An E2D Advanced Hawkeye assigned to Carrier Air Wing Seven made slight contact with two static aircraft on the flight deck while attempting a recovery, Frey said.

Two other aircraft were struck by debris from this impact, causing minor damage. No one was injured, Frey said.

The Hawkeye landed safely at a different location.

Frey said the aircraft damaged in the incident are being repaired so that they can be returned to mission readiness.

The Associated Press reported in June the Lincolin and its contingent of Navy destroyers and cruisers was the centerpiece of the Pentagon’s response to what it called Iranian threats to attack U.S. forces or commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf region.

The Lincolin left Naval Station Norfolk in the spring for a deployment which will see the carrier change homeports to San Diego. The carrier is rejoining the Pacific fleet, where it served from 1990 to 2011.