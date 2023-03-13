NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An Old Dominion University graduate is the first female demonstration pilot for the Blue Angels.

Lieutenant Amanda Lee is from Mounds View, Minnesota.

Lee enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician (AT) and in 2009 she was selected to commission as a pilot through the seaman-to-admiral commissioning program.

Lieutenant Amanda Lee (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Navy) Blue Angels (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Navy) Lieutenant Amanda Lee (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Navy)

In 2010 Lee began her studies at Old Dominion University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry.

Lee joined the Blue Angels in September 2022. She has accumulated more than 1,400 flight hours and over 225 carrier-arrested landings.

#ICYMI: Lt. Amanda Lee, the @BlueAngels first woman demonstration pilot, flew in her first public show during the NAF El Centro Annual Air Show yesterday. Congratulations shipmate. #WIN #WomensHistoryMonth #WomenintheNavy pic.twitter.com/pw5ETEIrRT — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) March 12, 2023