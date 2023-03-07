NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (WAVY) – Tune in to NBC’s Today Show Wednesday, March 8, to see Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer Captain Janet Days live on the show as part of International Women’s Day.

According to a social media post from Naval Station Norfolk, a crew from the Today Show has been in Hampton Roads ahead of Wednesday’s segment in New York City.

They provided this behind-the-scenes image of them filming the segment that will air as part of tomorrow’s appearance.

Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer, Captain Janet Days will be featured on NBC’s Today Show on Wednesday, March 8 as part of International Women’s Day. (Photo courtesy: Naval Station Norfolk)

As WAVY has reported, Capt. Days is the first Black woman to serve as commanding officer at the world’s largest Navy base. She took command during a ceremony last month.

Capt. Days is originally from Chicago, but she has a longtime tie to Hampton Roads, having graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, in 1999.

The Today Show airs weekdays on WAVY TV 10 beginning at 7 a.m. According to a post from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Capt. Days will appear during the 8-9 a.m. hour.