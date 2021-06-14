Norfolk shipyard’s lawsuit against U.S. Navy dismissed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A lawsuit filed by a Norfolk shipyard against the U.S. Navy has been dismissed.
BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Inc. initially filed a civil complaint back in September of 2020 alleging the Navy had refused to pay BAE and its subcontractors “for work the Navy cannot dispute they performed.”
BAE demanded nearly $1.2 million to fulfill the contract.
On Monday, a court dismissed the lawsuit due to a settlement reached earlier this month.
10 On Your Side is still learning the contents of the settlement.
