PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the renovations to Dry Dock 4.

The $191 million project took more than three years to complete and is the biggest completed dry dock project yet across the nation.

Ribbon cutting of renovated Dry Dock 4 (Photo Courtesy: Shelby West, NNSY Photographer) Ribbon cutting of renovated Dry Dock 4 (Photo Courtesy: Shelby West, NNSY Photographer) Ribbon cutting of renovated Dry Dock 4 (Photo Courtesy: Shelby West, NNSY Photographer) Ribbon cutting of renovated Dry Dock 4 (Photo Courtesy: Shelby West, NNSY Photographer) Ribbon cutting of renovated Dry Dock 4 (Photo Courtesy: Shelby West, NNSY Photographer) Ribbon cutting of renovated Dry Dock 4 (Photo Courtesy: Shelby West, NNSY Photographer)

The renovated dry dock includes the replacement of the dock walls and floor, a new caisson for sealing the facility, restoration of the pump well, and upgrading mechanical and electrical equipment.

Dry Dock 4 opened in April 1919 and is the first of three docks built at NNSY during the World War 1 era. Some historic ships that have docked there in the past include USS Langley, USS Texas, and USS Arizona.