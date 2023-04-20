PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the renovations to Dry Dock 4.
The $191 million project took more than three years to complete and is the biggest completed dry dock project yet across the nation.
The renovated dry dock includes the replacement of the dock walls and floor, a new caisson for sealing the facility, restoration of the pump well, and upgrading mechanical and electrical equipment.
Dry Dock 4 opened in April 1919 and is the first of three docks built at NNSY during the World War 1 era. Some historic ships that have docked there in the past include USS Langley, USS Texas, and USS Arizona.