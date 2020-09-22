Norfolk Naval Shipyard commander relieved

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The commander of Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been relieved of command Monday.

According to a press release sent out by Navy officials Monday afternoon, Commander of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Vice Adm. Bill Galinis relieved Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s commander, Capt. Kai Torkelson.

Officials confirmed the move stating that Torkelson was relieved due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Director of NAVSEA’s Industrial Operations Directorate (SEA 04), has assumed duties as the acting commander until a permanent relief is named.

According to his biography, Captain Torkelson assumed command of Norfolk Naval Shipyard in June of 2018 as its 108th Commander.

Torkelson began his service when he was commissioned from the Virginia Military Institute Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps in 1991 as a third-generation naval officer.

His career began as a submarine nuclear-trained officer before making a lateral transfer to the Engineering Duty Officer community in 2002.

