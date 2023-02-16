PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Naval Shipyard broke ground Wednesday for the renovation of Dry Dock 8.

According to a press release, the over $300 million renovation will give NNSY the ability to continue serving the Navy and to accommodate the Gerald R. Ford carrier class.

Photos Courtesy: Shelby West, NNSY Photographer

During the renovation, Dry Dock 8 will undergo saltwater upgrades as well as caisson and dewatering repairs. $90 million dollars will also go toward repairs to the two berths adjacent to the dock.

This renovation is set to be a multi-year project and will be NNSY’s biggest project yet