PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Apprentice Program is reopening on July 21.

The program, which partners with Tidewater Community College, opens Friday and will close on Oct. 21. and is designed for people who are interested in a career in the federal government.

Those who would like the participate in the program will have to meet the following requirements:

Must be a U.S. Citizen

Must have a high school graduate or have the GED equivalent at the time of employment.

Must be at least 17 years of age and nine months

Must be able to meet security and medical requirements

Must sign an apprentice agreement that specifies academic and trade course requirements to complete the program

Must be able to attend classes during working hours and provide your own transportation while taking classes at Tidewater Community College (TCC)

Must be currently enrolled at TCC or needs to apply

Must have taken the college VPT placement test through TCC (Portsmouth campus) within two years of the opening date of the announcement (February 1, 2022 and the current application closing date) or retake the placement test to be eligible for the program

Testing Services are currently available by appointment. Appointments must be made 24 hours in advance by emailing testing@tcc.edu or calling 757-822-2194

All of the academics provided will take place within the first year of the program and will be available during working hours. Apprentices in the program will receive a salary range of $16.05 to $17.69 per hour and receive promotions after they complete program requirements.

To learn more about the program, click here.