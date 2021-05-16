Norfolk-based USS Monterey seizes illicit weapons in the North Arabian Sea

NSA BAHRAIN (WAVY) — A Norfolk-based ship was able to seize hundreds of illicit weapons earlier this month.

According to officials from the U.S. 5th Fleet Public Affairs, the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) seized an illicit shipment of weapons in the North Arabian Sea on May 6-7.



In a release, officials say USS Monterey and its embarked U.S. Coast Guard Advanced Interdiction Team (AIT) discovered the illicit cargo during a routine flag verification boarding conducted in international water.

The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades launchers.

Other weapon components even included advanced optical sights.

The weapons are now in U.S. custody.

The source and the intended destination of the material is currently under investigation.

