SOUDA BAY, Greece (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf arrived in Souda Bay, Greece, Monday for a scheduled port visit.

The port visit is part of Leyte Gulf’s planned mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR) maintenance period. The visit will allow sailors from the Leyte Gulf much-deserved leisure time while taking in the sights, art, history and food of Crete.

Leyte Gulf, homeported in Norfolk, is attached to the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike group (CSG) and is operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and Leyte Gulf.

The George H.W. Bush CSG is currently on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations.