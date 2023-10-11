NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and its carrier strike group are getting ready to leave for a scheduled deployment on Thursday to Europe, bringing a second carrier group into the region amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) will leave from Naval Station Norfolk and the USS Mason (DDG 87) will depart from Naval Station Mayport, Florida, the Navy says.

The strike group includes more than 5,000 sailors, including squadrons with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3. It’s the first deployment for the Eisenhower in more than two years,

The Norfolk-based Ford Carrier Strike Group, which had already been operating in the Mediterranean, was ordered to move the Eastern Mediterranean on Sunday to provide support for Israel.