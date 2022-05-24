NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based USS Bataan will be in the national spotlight this week, with a profile on the “Today Show” and the lead spot in the parade of ships for New York City’s Fleet Week.

NBC’s Jenna Bush Hager was set to board the assault ship on Tuesday via helicopter and stay overnight before the Bataan arrives in New York on Wednesday morning. “Today” will go live on Wednesday as the ship arrives in New York Harbor.

Bush Hager is expected to follow the crew around with their daily activities and speak to the ship’s commanding officer, Captain Joseph Murphy.

This is the first Fleet Week since 2019, as others have been canceled due to the pandemic.

The Bataan is the flagship for the parade (which starts around 7 a.m.) and will be joined by the Virginia Beach-based USCGC Dependable, as well as these ships:

USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) a freedom-class littoral combat ship from Mayport, Florida

HMS Protector (A173), United Kingdom

U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol Craft from Annapolis, Maryland

USCGC Sycamore, a seagoing buoy tender from Newport, Rhode Island

Look for live coverage on “Today” Wednesday morning.