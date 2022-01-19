Norfolk-based sailor to become first woman to command USS Constitution

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Aboard the world’s oldest commissioned warship still floating, you’ll find a new trailblazer leading the crew.

Cmdr. Billie Farrell is set to become the commanding officer of the USS Constitution on Friday. That will make her the first woman to hold that position in the ship’s 224-year history.

“It feels amazing. It’s such a historic ship… Its roots go back to the founding of our country and Navy. I’m fortunate enough that I get to be a representative of all the women serving today, we have over 70,000 women serving in the Navy,” said Farrell.



Farrell previously served as the executive officer aboard the USS Vicksburg. She says all her sea time has been out of Norfolk in pieces since 2004. However, her family recently moved from Norfolk to Boston, where the USS Constitution is stationed.

She’ll be leading a crew of 80 sailors with this new venture. The historic ship is open for tours almost daily and gets underway about seven times a year.

“I was almost always senior female at my command, so now it’s nice to be in a position here where I can have an impact and just show women in the Navy or women considering joining the Navy this is a possibility,” Farrell said.

Her advice to little girls with big dreams of breaking through the glass ceiling?

“Be the best you [that] you can be and surround yourself with positive people that want you to do well and want you to succeed,” she said.

Farrell will read orders to the crew at the ceremony around noon Friday, making the transition official.