NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The new Virginia-class submarine Oklahoma is set to have its keel authenticated by Newport News Shipbuilding.

It’ll happened on Wednesday, August 2 at 11 a.m.

Oklahoma is the 29th Virginia-class submarine. Hungtington Ingalls says they’re the most advanced attack vessels in the world, with advanced capabilities of increased firepower, strength, and maneuverability.

Newport News is one of just two shipyards that is capable of making these submarines for the U.S. Navy.

For more information, please visit HII’s website.