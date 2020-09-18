New unmanned helicopter added at Naval Station Norfolk

Navy
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A helicopter squadron at Naval Station Norfolk has a new piece of air power.

On Thursday morning, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 showed it off.

The squadron received its first Northrop Grumman MQ-8C Fire Scout this week.

The U.S. Navy says the new Fire Scout will boost unmanned air vehicle missions.

  • (WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)
  • (WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)
  • (WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)
  • (WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)
  • (WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10