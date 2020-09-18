New unmanned helicopter added at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A helicopter squadron at Naval Station Norfolk has a new piece of air power.
On Thursday morning, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 showed it off.
The squadron received its first Northrop Grumman MQ-8C Fire Scout this week.
The U.S. Navy says the new Fire Scout will boost unmanned air vehicle missions.
