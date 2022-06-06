NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new maintenance operation center (MOC) at Naval Station Norfolk Monday afternoon.

The MOC concept was first introduced in 2018 to help centralize resources to help with readiness goals, the Navy says.

It includes supply, maintenance, and engineering specialists on the Navy side, and private contractors. Together, they work to assess, improve and organize mission capable aircraft, so they are ready to fly wherever the Navy needs them.

“With this dramatic increase in mission capable aircraft, we deploy at a higher readiness level, we have a better ability to train our pilots and our NFO’s, and we have a more capable forward deployed force as a direct result,” said RADM John Meier.

The U.S. Navy got some help with this operation from the commercial airline industry, which they used as a model to streamline its aircraft capability.