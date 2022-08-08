HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer is presumed dead, according to the U.S. Navy.

Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman fell overboard from the USS Arleigh Burke on August 1, into the Baltic Sea.

“This bright, young man made an oversized positive impact on Arleigh Burke. My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends. We offer our most sincere condolences for their loss,” said Cmdr. Pete Flynn, commanding officer, USS Arleigh Burke.

Spearman was 19 years old and hailed from Henderson County.