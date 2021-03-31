Navy unveils new Submarine Universal Modular Mast Maintenance Tower

210331-N-HC520-0037 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 31, 2021) Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (far left); Capt. Vince Baker, commanding officer, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk (left); Lloyd Young, Project Manager for Tazewell Contracting (right); and Capt. Dianna Wolfson, commander, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (far right) participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially present the new Submarine Universal Modular Mast (UMM) Maintenance Tower onboard NAVSTA Norfolk, March 31. The new facility allows the Navy to provide repairs and maintenance for Hampton Roads-based submarines to the UMM, which is an integrated system that houses the submarine’s periscope, antennas and sensors. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Navy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday unveiling the new Submarine Universal Modular Mast (UMM) Maintenance Tower onboard NAVSTA Norfolk.

Officials say attendance for the ceremony was limited due to ongoing COVID-19 safety protocols.

The new 55 foot tall, 1,300 square-foot tower was built by Norfolk-based Tazewell Contracting Officials say it will have a major impact in servicing the Navy’s modern, state-of-the-art Virginia and future-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarines.



The contract was awarded in May of 2018 and construction finalized in January of 2021.

Prior to the project, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Naval Submarine Base New London were the only two sites in the Navy that could perform repairs and maintenance to the UMM, which is an integrated system that houses the submarine’s periscope, antennas and sensors.